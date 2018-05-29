Hot weather likely in most parts

Islamabad

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts, while very hot in central and Southern parts of the country in next 24 hours. Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Monday remained; Dadu, Lasbella, Jaccobabad, Sukkur, Shaheed. Benazirabad 48°C, Sibbi, Moenjodaro, Rohri, Hyderabad, Bhakkar 47°C, Multan 44°C, Lahore 43°C, Faisalabad 42°C, Peshawar 41°C, Islamabad 40°C, Karachi 38°C, Muzaffarabad 37°C, Quetta 34°C, Gilgit, Chitral 33°C and Murree 26°C. The Bahawalpur Met Office has forecast dry and very hot weather for the city during next 24 hours.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperature were recorded 46 and 28 degree Centigrade. The Met Office has also forecast dry and very hot weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.—APP