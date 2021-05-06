Hot, Humid weather today

The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 26 to 28 and 36 to 38 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Dust/thunderstorm-rain is likely to occur at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana divisions and in Sanghar district, whereas, at isolated places in Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas divisions.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the province during the next 24 hours.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Islamabad, Punjab, Kashmir, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan. Weather remained hot and dry in other parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir 17, Mirkhani 09 Drosh 07, Balakot 06, Pattan 05, Cherat, Malamjabba 04, Chitral, Kalam, Takht Bai 03, Bannu 02, Buner, Kakul, Peshawar 01, Punjab: Khanpur 07, Sindh: Hyderabad 10, Jacobabad 02, Kashmir: Rawalakot 06, Muzaffarabad (A/P 02), Balochistan: Sibbi 04, Barkhan Nokkundi 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 04.