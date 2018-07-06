Hot, humid weather to grip most parts

Islamabad

Mainly hot and humid weather to grip most parts of the country while, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Zhob, D.G.Khan and Bahawalpur divisions in next 24 hours. A seasonal Low lies over North Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents are still penetrating central parts of the country.

A westerly wave is still affecting western parts of the country, an official of met office told APP. In last 24 hours rain-thundershower with gusty winds occurred at scattered places Malakand, Hazara, Zhob divisions and south Punjab, while at isolated places Rawalpindi, gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country. Rainfall recorded during this duration remained Punjab: Bahawalpur (AP 75mm, City 16mm).—APP

Share on: WhatsApp