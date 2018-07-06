Daily Pakistan Observer -

  1. Home
  2. National
  3. Hot, humid weather to grip most parts

Hot, humid weather to grip most parts

Islamabad

Mainly hot and humid weather to grip most parts of the country while, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Zhob, D.G.Khan and Bahawalpur divisions in next 24 hours. A seasonal Low lies over North Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents are still penetrating central parts of the country.
A westerly wave is still affecting western parts of the country, an official of met office told APP. In last 24 hours rain-thundershower with gusty winds occurred at scattered places Malakand, Hazara, Zhob divisions and south Punjab, while at isolated places Rawalpindi, gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.
Weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country. Rainfall recorded during this duration remained Punjab: Bahawalpur (AP 75mm, City 16mm).—APP

Post Views: 8

Share this post

PinIt

    You may also like...

    scroll to top