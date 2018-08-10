Hot, humid weather to grip most parts

Islamabad

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country in next 24 hours while rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Punjab, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. Rain-thundershower with gusty winds is likely in Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

Seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents are reaching upper and central parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours, rain-thundershower with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Mirpurkhas divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in D.G Khan, Lahore, Sibbi, Quetta divisions and Islamabad. Weather remained hot and very humid in other parts of the country.

Rainfall recorded during next 24 hours remained KP: Parachinar 41mm, Malamjabba 31mm, Kakul 23mm, Dir (Lower 18mm, Upper 02mm), Balakot 18mm, Pattan 09mm, Saidu Sharif 07mm, Kalam 01mm, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 39mm, Muzaffarabad 06mm, Rawalakot 01mm, Punjab: Chakwal 21mm, Kasur 08mm, Mangla 05mm, Sargodha (AP 03mm, City 02mm), D.G.Khan, Jhelum, Islamabad 01mm.—APP

