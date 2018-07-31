Hot, humid weather to grip most parts

Islamabad

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country in next 24 hours. Seasonal Low lies over Northwest Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP here Monday. In last 24 hours, weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country.

However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Gujranwala, Lahore, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Malakand, Hazara, Zhob divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall recorded during this time span remained Punjab: Gujranwala 23mm, Okara 06mm, Sahiwal 04mm, Faisalabad 02mm, Lahore, Sialkot 01mm, KP: Malamjabba 16mm, Parachinar 05mm, Kakul 02mm, Balochistan: Zhob 10mm, GB: Hunza 05mm and Gupis 02mm. Maximum temperatures recorded on Monday were: Turbat 44°C, Dalbandin, Dadu 43°C, Multan 39°C, Quetta, Hyderabad 36°C, Chitral 35°C, Peshawar, Lahore, Faisalabad 34°C, Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, Karachi 33°C, Gilgit 24°C and Murree 22°C.—APP

