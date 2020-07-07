Hot, humid weather likely in most parts

Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain wind-thundershowers expected in Lower Sindh, Northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan,a MET office reported.

Rainfall (mm): Sindh: Karachi (Saddar 43, Faisal Base 26, North Nazimabad 22, Masroor Base 12, Met Observatory 10, Jinnah Terminal 09, Landi 03, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Surjani Town, Met Complex 01), Balochistan: Zhob 15, Lahore Mughalpura 03, Yesterday’s Highest Maximum Temperature’s (°C): Turbat 45, Sibbi and Hafizabad 42°C.

The meteorological department here Tuesday forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the province. Rain and wind-thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Upper Swat, Shangla, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan and Kurram districts.

Areas situated in central and southern parts would be in grip of very hot weather.

Meanwhile sunny weather is predicted in most parts of Gilgit- Baltistan during next 24 hours. Monsoon currents are also seen penetrating in northern and southern parts of the country.—APP