Islamabad

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours. However Rain wind-thunderstorm expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper/central Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Islamabad during daytime.

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds expected in coastal areas of Sindh including Karachi during the period.—APP