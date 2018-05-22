Hot, dry weather with rain at few places

Islamabad

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while light rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is likely at a few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunk-hwa, Rawalpindi division, upper FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan in next 24 hours. Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

Highest temperatures recorded on Monday remained Chhor 47°C, Mithi 46°C, Sibbi 44°C, Karachi 44°C, Moenjodaro,Sukkur, Thatta 44°C, Hyderabad 42°C, Lahore 41°C, Faisalabad 40°C, Multan 39°C, Islamabad 36°C, Peshawar 35°C,

Muzaffarabad 32°C, Quetta 27°C, Gilgit 27°C, Chitral 24°C and Murree 24°C.—APP