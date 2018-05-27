Hot, dry weather to prevail in most areas

Islamabad

Mainly dry and hot weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. However, a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

However, dust-storm and gusty winds with light rain-thunderstorm may occur at a few places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, upper FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit- Baltistan during next 24 hours. During the last 24 hours, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Saturday were; R Y Khan, Dadu, Sukkur 47°C, Chhor, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Noorpurthal, Bahawalnagar 46°C. The KP Met Office on Saturday forecast partly cloudy weather for most parts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA. However thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Chitral.—APP