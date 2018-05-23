Hot, dry weather to grip most parts

Islamabad

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts, while hot weather to prevail in central and southern parts of the country during next 24 hours. Light rain-thunderstorm is expected at few places in upper FATA and Malakand division at night during this time span. Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. Highest temperatures recorded on Monday remained Chhor 47°C, Mithi 46°C, Sibbi 44°C, Karachi 44°C, Moenjodaro, Sukkur, Thatta 44°C, Hyderabad 42°C, Lahore 41°C, Faisalabad 40°C, Multan 39°C, Islamabad 36°C, Peshawar 35°C, Muzaffarabad 32°C, Quetta 27°C, Gilgit 27°C, Chitral 24°C and Murree 24°C.—APP