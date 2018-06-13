Hot, dry weather to grip most parts

Islamabad

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts, while very hot in central and southern parts of the country in next 24 hours. Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP on Tuesday.

Local Lahore Met Office said that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours. According to synoptic situation, the continental air is prevailing over most plains of the country. People have been advised to avoid unnecessary movement in the sun, especially at noon and afternoons.

Farmers have been advised to take all measures for protecting their standing crops and vegetables from effects of high temperature. The Bahawalpur Met office on Monday predicted a very hot weather for the city for next 24 hours. Bahawalpur and adjoining areas experienced very hot weather on Monday as maximum temperature recorded was 46 Centigrade.

The Met Office forecast a dry and very hot weather for Bahawalpur for next 24 hours. The Met Office has also forecast a dry and very hot weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours. In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts, while very hot in upper Sindh. Maximum temperatures recorded on Tuesday remained:Jaccobabad 51°C, Sibbi, Larkana, Bhakkar 49°C , Dadu, Sukkur 48°C. Faisalabad, Multan 44°C, Peshawar, Lahore 43°C, Islamabad 42°C, Hyderabad 41°C, Quetta, Chitral 38°C, Muzaffarabad 37°C, Karachi, Gilgit 36°C and Murree 29°C.—APP