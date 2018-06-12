Hot, dry weather to grip most parts

Islamabad

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts, while very hot in central and southern parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-hundershower with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Sargodha divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

The Bahawalpur Met office on Monday predicted a very hot weather for the city for next 24 hours.

Bahawalpur and adjoining areas experienced very hot weather on Monday as maximum temperature recorded was 46 Centigrade.

The Met Office forecast a dry and very hot weather for Bahawalpur for next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a dry and very hot weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.

Rainfall recorded during this time span remained Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 24mm, Astore 05mm, Bunji 02mm, Gilgit 01mm, KP: Saidu Sharif 17mm, Kohat 13mm, Balakot 09mm, Malamjabba 07mm, Lower Dir 05mm, Kalam 03mm, Kashmir—APP