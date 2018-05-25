Hot, dry weather to grip most parts

Islamabad

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours. Continental air is prevailing over most plains of the country, an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

Maximum temperature recorded on Thursday remained: Shaheed Benazirabad 47°C, Lasbella, Turbat, R.Y.Khan, Sukkur, Jaccobabad, Padidan, Moenjodaro, Chhor 46°C, Hyderabad 44°C, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan 42°C, Peshawar 39°C, Karachi, Islamabad 37°C, Muzaffarabad 36°C, Quetta 32°C, Gilgit , Chitral 30°C and Murree 25°C.

The Sindh Met office on Thursday forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of northern Sindh during the next 24 hours. The weather will remain dry and hot in Sukkur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Noshehroferoze, Shikarpur and Jaccababad during the next 24 hours. The maximum temperature recorded during the last 24 hours was 43 Degree Celsius in Khairpur and Ghotki districts.

The Bahawalpur Met Office Thursday forecast a dry to party cloudy weather for Bahawalpur for next 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature 44 Centigrade and lowest minimum temperature 27 Centigrade were recorded in the city. The Met Office has also forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.—APP