Hot, dry weather likely to persist

By
News desk
-
6
Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department PMD Saturday forecast hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Dust-thunderstorm with light rain/ drizzle is likely at a few places in south Punjab. Very hot weather is expected in Sindh and south Balochistan, MET office reported.

A westerly wave is affecting central and upper parts of the country.
Maximum temperatures recorded inTurbat, Dadu 47, Shaheed Benazirabad, Padidan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorological Department Karachi on Saturday forecast very hot.—APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR