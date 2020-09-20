Hot, dry weather likely: PMD

Islamabad

Mainly hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while very hot in lower parts during next 24 hours. According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), during past 24 hour, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

The highest maximum temperature’s were recorded in Turbat 43°C, Nurpurthal 42°C, Khanpur and Bahawalpur 41°C. According to synoptic situation, Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. According to the Sukkur MET office, temperature of some major districts Sukkur 41 degree centigrade, Khairpur and Shikarpur 42 degree centigrade. Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the northern Sindh during the next 24 hours.

The Multan Met office has forecast hot and dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours. On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 39.3 degree centigrade and 28.7 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 66 per cent at 8 am and 38 per cent at 5 pm.—APP