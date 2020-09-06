Hot, dry weather likely in most parts

Islamabad

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Sunday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours. However, rain-thundershowers are expected at few places of northeastern Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Met office reported a weak monsoon currents are affecting northeastern Punjab. A shallow westerly wave is also present over upper Kpk, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas. In last 24 hours dry weather remained in most the country. However, rain occured in Upper KP, Northeastern Punjab, Kashmir and GB.—APP