Hot, dry weather likely

Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department’s National Weather Forecasting Center Tuesday forecast very hot and dry weather in most parts of the country for Wednesday. According to the daily weather report, very hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Tuesday night. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds may occur at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Dera Ghazi Khan, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Zhob divisions, Islamabad, FATA and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, a continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country during the past 24 hours, weather remained very hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds occurred in upper Punjab, upper KP , Islamabad and Kashmir. The second half of June is likely to remain wet in which temperatures are likely to drop by 2-4 °C as compared to the first half, an official of Met office told APP.

He said intense heat is likely to prevail in most parts of the country, during the first half of June. The temperature will remain 1-2°C above long term average in the plain areas of the country, he informed. He informed that El Nino one of the global climate indicator, is shifting from negative to neutral phase, while North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) is persistent in the positive phase.—APP