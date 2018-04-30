Hot, dry weather likely

Islamabad

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country in next 24 hours while light rain-thunderstorm is expected at few places in Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is affecting Kashmir and its adjoining areas, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

However light rain occurred in Kalam. Rainfall recorded during this time span was 03mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded were: Jacobabad 47°C, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Sibbi, Moenjodaro, Khanpur 46°C, Hyderabad 44°C, Multan 42°C, Lahore 41°C, Faisalabad 40°C, Peshawar 37°C, Karachi 36°C, Islamabad 35°C, Muzaffarabad 33°C, Quetta 30°C, Gilgit 27°C, Chitral 26°C and Murree 25°C.—APP