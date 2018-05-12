Hot, dry weather forecast

Islamabad

Mainly hot and dry weather is forecast in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at few places in Quetta, Zhob divisions and FATA. According to Pakistan Meteorological Department report on Friday, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Quetta, Zhob divisions, Islamabad, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Duststorm is also expected at few places in upper Sindh and south Punjab during the period. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds occurred at few places in Kalat division. Rain occurred in Balochistan and Khuzdar 1 mm. Highest temperatures were recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu 46°C, and Jaccobabad, Rahim yar khan, Rohri, Sukkur 45°C. The Bahawalpur Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather witch chances of rain for Bahawalpur for next 24 hours.

On Friday, highest maximum temperature 44 Centigrade and lowest minimum temperature 28 Centigrade were recorded in the city. The Met Office has also forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.—APP