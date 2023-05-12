Hot, dry weather expected in most parts of country

Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve four hours. However, light rain-wind thunderstorm is likely at few places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during evening/night. Temperature of some major cities recorded. Islamabad and Muzaffarabad sixteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-three, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-two, Quetta eighteen, Gilgit and Murree twelve degree centigrade.

According to Met Office weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramulla while partly cloudy in Leh. Temperature recorded. Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag nine degree centigrade, Jammu twenty, Leh one and Shopian and Baramulla ten degree centigrade.

Meanwhile The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted mainly dry and partly cloudy weather in most districts of the province. However, it said that isolated thunderstorm-rain / gusty wind is likely to occur over Abbottabad, Mansehra, Torghar, Battagram, Kohistan, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Bajaur, Swabi, Peshawar, Khyber, Kurram, North & South Waziristan districts during evening and night.—INP