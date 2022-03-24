Hot, dry weather expected

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country during the next twelve hours. However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind and thunderstorm is likely in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad eighteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-one, Karachi twenty-four, Peshawar twenty, Quetta thirteen, Gilgit and Murre twelve and Muzaffarabad fourteen degree centigrade.

According to met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy with chances of rain wind and thunderstorm weather is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula and partly cloudy.—APP