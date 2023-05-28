Hot, dry weather expected

Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, wind-dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected in central/southern Punjab, lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northeast Balochistan. Temperature of some major cities recorded on Sunday morning.

Islamabad twenty-one degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-five, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar twenty-four, Quetta eighteen, Gilgit eleven, Murree twelve and Muzaffarabad seventeen degree centigrade. According to Met Office weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy is expected in Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramulla, while hot and dry weather in Jammu, Leh, Pulwama and Shopian.

Temperature recorded. Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramulla ten degree centigrade, Jammu twenty, Leh two, Anantnag and Shopian nine degree centigrade. On the other hand the local Met Office on Sunday predicted partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for the next 24 hours.—INP