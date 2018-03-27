Hot and dry weather may prevail in Karachi until tomorrow

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said the hot and dry weather may prevail in city until Wednesday, however, ruled it out to be a heatwave.

The temperate in the megapolis soared to maximum 40°C on Monday.

The MET Office said the temperature may also feel higher than it would actually be due to a lack of sea breeze.

It said that there was no possibility of a heatwave in the city and that the weather conditions would improve from Thursday.

The countrywide highest maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 43°C in Shaheed Benazirabad and Sakrund, followed by 42°C in Mithi, Sukkur, Dadu, Hyderabad and Padidan.