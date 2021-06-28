Hostile agencies behind Lahore bombing, says CM Buzdar

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Monday said that involvement of anti-Pakistan hostile agencies was found in the recent explosion occurred in Johar Town area of Lahore.

Addressing a press conference, the chief minister said that suspects were arrested in the last four days during multiple raids across the country.

Appreciating the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab for handling the sensitive case professionally, he said that that it had traced the perpetrators within 16 hours of the blast that claimed three lives and injured 25 others.

The chief minister explained that law enforcement agencies had arrested all those who had sold, purchased the car and planted explosives in it.

After thorough examination of the evidence obtained during the probe, the authorities have concluded that “anti-Pakistan agency provided financial support to culprits involved in the Johar Town blast.

Three Killed in Lahore Blast

Last week, an explosives-laden car exploded outside the home of Hafiz Saeed in Lahore’s Johar Town neighbourhood a day ago, killing three persons and injuring 21 others, including women and children.

Witnesses said that many buildings and cars around the explosion were damaged. They went on to say that many people were laying in a pool of blood, wailing for assistance and that the area was instantly covered in dust following the explosion.

According to authorities, the explosion may have used approximately 25-30 kilogrammes of explosives, since it created a three-foot-deep and five-foot-wide crater at the scene, with shrapnel flying as far as 500 metres.

