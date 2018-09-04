Hospitals shortage in Islamabad: SC summons reports

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday summoned reports from the secretaries of health and Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) ministries in a case pertaining to the shortage of hospitals in Islamabad.

A three-member bench of apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case.

The secretaries of health and CADD appeared before the court. Additional Attorney General told that at least 33 dispensaries are present in the federal capital while Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) has an arrangement of 1149 beds.

The CJP remarked, “No one is there to look after the private hospitals. Islamabad is short of government hospitals and facilities. The private ones are looting the citizens with both hands. Same is the case with Al-Shifa hospital where an ailing daughter of a judge was admitted but became disabled despite spending millions on her treatment. One day expenditure of Doctors Hospital is Rs1 lac.”

He stressed that private hospitals should also be brought under control along with the educational institutions.Justice Ijazul Ahsan maintained that ordinary citizens are unable to visit PAF and KRL hospitals.

“CADD ministry has yet not told how to meet the shortage of hospitals. Islamabad is the administrative centre of the country where the diplomats and elite reside. Secretary CADD should visit the government hospitals and witness its deteriorating condition. There is no compromise over health and education,” urged the CJP.—INP

