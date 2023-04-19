Hospitals in Islamabad have been put on a high alert as New Zealand and Pakistan cricket teams arrived in the city to continue their series.

The two sides will play 2 T20Is and 2 ODIs at the Pindi Cricket Stadium before moving to Karachi for the final leg of the tour.

The hospitals will remain on high alert during the entirety of the New Zealand cricket team’s stay to deal with any medical emergency that may arise.

Islamabad’s City Administration issued a letter on Tuesday to PIMS and Polyclinics hospitals, asking them to stay vigilant and prepared for any medical emergency that may arise during the team’s stay.

Each hospital has been further tasked with providing two ambulances at all times for immediate medical attention. Two ambulances will also accompany the teams to and from the hotel to the stadium while two more emergency vehicles will be stationed at Serena Hotel where the teams are staying.

Furthermore, the notification also calls for three teams of doctors at both hospitals to be ready at all times in case of any emergency.

The all-out effort by the Islamabad administration is to ensure a safe and smooth stay for the visitors during their tour of Pakistan. Islamabad Police earlier issued a traffic plan as well to make sure no unsavoury incidents occur during the four scheduled matches.

The first T20I between the two sides will take place tomorrow at 9:00 PM.