Hospitals on high alert as Met office warns against heatwave

Staff Reporter

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar issued high alert directive to the administration of all KMC hospitals and rescue 1122 ambulance service due to the heat wave fore-cast for Karachi by the Met department.

He said any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated, all doctors, paramedical staff ensured their presence on their duty during heat wave and attend to patients suffered from it, said a statement on

Friday.

He said further raise in temperature and absence of sea air could aggravate the condition therefore all possible pre-cautionary measures must be taken.

He also appealed to utility services providers like K-Electric and KWSB to ensure uninterrupted supply of elec-tricity and water to citizens so they could be saved from further trouble in hot weather.

All major KMC hospitals and Rescue 1122 Ambulance Service will work round the clock basis during heat wave fore-cast in Karachi and focal persons in hospitals would submit daily report in this connection to the senior director health and medical services KMC.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), temperature is likely to hit 41 degree Cel-sius in the metropolis today, MET office warned.

According to PMD, temperature has increased due to decline in sea breeze; the heat-wave may result in heat stroke, the weather department warned. Tem-perature in Karachi may touch up to 43 degree Cel-sius on Saturday (tomorrow) as per the forecast.

Met office has issued weather advisory that Karachi is expected to brave extremely hot temperatures ranging between 40-43 degree Celsius extending the period of heatwave to next five to six days.

PMD has also cautioned deputy commissioners of all the districts in the city to take necessary meas-ures to protect people from the ongoing searing weather. K-Electric and other civic institutions have also been advised by the Met department to ensure uninterrupted supply of water and power and medi-cal preparations in hospitals to address the patients of heatstroke and other related health problems.

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah has di-rected the health authorities to set up mobile hospi-tals and ensure availability of doctors and medicines at heat stroke centers. While arrangements in mu-nicipal hospitals, to deal with latest heat-wave, are being supervised by Mayor Karachi Waseem Ak-htar.