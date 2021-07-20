Hospitals in Karachi at capacity as Delta variant reaches alarming levels

KARACHI – Public and some private medical facilities have started turning away patients as they are reaching their capacity due to spread of the Delta variant in Karachi ahead of Eidul Adha.

The Sindh government on Monday warned that the coronavirus situation is deteriorating in Pakistan’s largest city and it could be more worst if people do not take precautions during eid holidays.

During the past 24 hours, the positivity rate in the Sindh capital surged to 25.7%, while the national rate has been recorded at 5.25%.

Officials said that such a burden on hospitals was not observed during previous waves of the pandemic, adding that some private hospitals are refusing patients.

They complained that the public is not taking the pandemic seriously, adding that such irresponsible behavior on the eve of Eid will further deteriorate the situation.

Experts feared that the Delta variant could spread rapidly as people are travel from cities like Karachi to their hometowns.

The prevalence of the Delta variant in the city has been recorded at 92.2%.

Eidul Adha will be observed on Wednesday in Pakistan while holidays have begun from today (July 20).

Earlier, Minister for Planning Asad Umar said hospitals were reaching their capacity, besides warning the public of the fourth wave of COVID-19.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/covid-19-pakistan-records-2145-cases-positivity-rate-at-5-25/