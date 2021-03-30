Hospitals in Islamabad asked to increase capacity for Covid-19 patients

After 856 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 on Monday, the District Health Office ordered private and state-run hospitals to expand space for Covid-19 patients, including providing high-flow oxygen.

After the disease’s emergence in March 2020, this is the largest number of cases recorded in the capital. The city’s positivity score rose to 15.9%, with two residents succumbing to the illness. A male and female patient, both residents of Alipur and G-7, died between the ages of 80 and 89 respectively.

On June 14, 2020, the largest number of cases recorded in a single day was 771.

The District Health Office is seeing a rapid growth in the amount of Covid-19 incidents, according to an advisory released to all hospitals by District Health Officer Dr Zaeem Zia. It is estimated that there will be a large number of positive cases in hospitals within a few days, according to the advisory, and that emergency steps be taken to monitor the progression of Covid-19 cases.

It said that public and private sector hospitals’ ability must be increased to handle the number of symptomatic patients. It is critical to meet the criteria in order to monitor the potential danger to the health sector posed by Covid-19.

Dr. Zia recommended that further beds be provided to the Covid-19 wards, as well as high-flow oxygen to meet the potential patient load. According to the warning, further contamination must be stopped by adopting instructions and hospitals must be disinfected on a daily basis.

In addition, all healthcare employees should wear personal protective equipment (PPE), establish a physical gap of at least one meter between patients in waiting rooms, and post information, education, and communication (IEC) materials throughout the hospital. Hand sanitizers for all workers and patients must be installed.

Officials from the capital administration said that 680 beds in 15 hospitals had been set aside for Covid-19 patients. With 386 beds filled, the occupancy rate is 56.7 percent.

Three hospitals had no beds left, they added, noting that two or three beds were available in two others.

Similarly, there are 105 ventilators in 12 clinics, 54 of which are filled, and the ventilator utilization rate is 51.4 percent.

There were 5,359 experiments performed in the last 24 hours, with 485 males and 371 females finding positive.

They said 163 cases were registered in the 30-39 age group, 161 in the 20-29 age group, 146 in the 40-49 age group, 113 in the 0-9 age group, 94 in the 50-59 age group, 69 in the 60-69 age group, 34 in the 70-79 age group, and 11 in the 80+ age group.

On Monday, 95 cases were recorded from Loi Bher, followed by 55 from I-8, 46 from G-10, 44 from Bhara Kahu, 41 from G-6, 37 from G-11, 35 from Tarlai, 32 from F-11, 31 from G-7, 26 each from G-13, Khanna, Chak Shahzad, 23 each from G-9, I-10, F-6, 22 from I-9, 20 from E-11, 19 from Koral, 17 from G-8, 16 from F-8, 14