Hospital waste disposal: KP’s condition worst than Sindh: CJP

ISLAMABAD : Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar has said that in terms of disposal of the hospital waste, condition of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province is worse than Sindh.

The CJP observed this while hearing a case related to disposing hospital waste in the province. KP Health Minister Hasham Inamullah Khan and Additional Attorney General also appeared before the court.

During the hearing, Justice Saqib Nisar inquired about the amount of waste produced and the number of incinerators to dispose of it.

The top judge also asked the method through which hospitals gather waste and then dispose it.

DG Health Commission told the apex court that government hospitals gather 173kg while private hospitals gather 63kg of waste. He further said that 27 private hospitals have incinerators installed.

“What have you done so far? This is your second tenure,” the CJP asked KP Health Minister.

Provincial Health Minister Inamullah Khan responded that he is as sincere to his work as the honourable judge is.

To which the CJP said that he values the sentiment, however, there is 3000kg of waste not being incinerated.

While wrapping up the hearing, the court directed the provincial minister to present a report within 10 days as the matter is directly related to the health of the public.

