Hospital technicians raped woman seeking job

Jaranwala

Two employees of Civil Hospital Jaranwala gang raped a woman and escaped here on Saturday. Both culprits were suspended and a case was registered against them. Police said that the suspects Amir and Tariq Rajoka, technicians at Civil Hospital called a woman to X-ray room, promising her a job. They raped the woman and escaped the scene.

The Executive District Officer (EDO) Health Faisalabad taking notice of the incident suspended both the employees. The police after registering a case against the culprits at large have started raids for their arrest.

Meanwhile it is reported from Chiniot that an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ghulam Mohammad Jappa on Saturday has been arrested after he tortured women during a raid to detain suspect involved in theft in Chiniot’s Rehmanabad area.—INP

