Hospital specified for infected doctors, paramedics

Divisional administration has decided to specify Shahbaz Sharif Hospital for doctors and paramedical staffs inflected with coronavirus.

This was decided in a meeting which was presided by Commissioner Multan Division Shan-Ul-Haq regarding testing of coronavirus here on Monday. Addressing the meeting, Commissioner said that officials of other departments would put application with health department for testing.

He urged citizens to follow instructions regarding coronavirus in order to protect themselves and others. Giving briefing on the occasion, Chief Officer (CO) Health Dr Arshad informed Commissioner that Shahbaz Sharif Hospital have capacity of 58 beds, high dependency unit and central oxygen system.—APP