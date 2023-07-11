LAHORE – The Hospital Management Information System (HMIS), implemented by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), has so far registered more than 2.7 million patients across the province.

This was told in a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf.

The participants of the meeting were told that 2.6 million patients were registered from Jinnah Hospital, 71,000 from Punjab Institute of Mental Health (PIMH), 64,000 Mother and Child Hospital (MCH), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital while 27,000 patients were registered from DHQ Teaching Hospital, Gujranwala.

The system aims at improving clinical care services, assist in clinical history management & record keeping and enhance the patient experience through automation of manual processes.

PITB Chairman said that the HMIS has significantly facilitated the hospitals in administrative affairs and the patients in treatment.