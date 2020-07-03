Horticulture Sector in Pakistan: Potentials & Impediments Pak can cultivate different varieties of fruits, vegetables, flowers to earn foreign exchange

Staff Reporter

Karachi/Lahore

There are 11 agro-climate zones where Pakistan can cultivate different varieties of fruits, vegetables and flowers to earn foreign exchange, this was stated by Shaikh Sultan Rehman, Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), in an interactive seminar on “Horticulture Sector in Pakistan: Potentials & Impediments” held at Federation House Karachi, Regional Office Lahore and Capital Office Islamabad via zoom video link.

While welcoming the participants, Shaikh Sultan Rehman, Vice President FPCCI emphasized on the value addition of horticulture sector wherein there is huge scope of exports. He added that citrus, mango, potato, peach, and cherries from Pakistan are those horticulture products which are highly recognized in international market.

Unfortunately this sector was ignored in Pakistan as a result the production of key fruits and vegetables indicate a declining trend. He stated that Pakistan is still using old and traditional methods for harvesting which result in low yield per hectare compared to other countries. He also quoted the facts and figure of Asian Development Bank Studies which reflect that per capital consumption of vegetables and fruits is very low compared to USA and European Countries which also affect our human capital and productivity.

Saadat Ejaz Qureshi, Former Chairman Horticulture Development Board and Exports stated that there is no coordination amongst the different departments of agriculture sector as agriculture production is looked after by provincial governments while exports are under federal government. He stated that Pakistan is losing markets of Europe and Middle East for orange and mango exports due to fruit flies and absence of treatment plants.

Pakistan is currently exporting 5 to 7 percent of its horticulture production as our yield is very low compared to other countries.

Sarfaraz Iqbal, Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Board emphasized on the need to give special treatment to fruits at each stage of production and exports as there is lack of consistency in production. He also suggested the usage of hybrid seed and inventions/innovations of new varieties of fruits and vegetables.

Dr. Ishfaq Ahmed, Chairman Horticulture Department, PMAS Arid Agriculture University informed different areas of Pakistan where there are opportunities available for production of fruits like olives, grapes etc. He highlighted different issues which create hindrance in exports of horticulture like SPS compliance, lack of value addition, lack of adoption of good agriculture practices, weak supply chain, high cost of production, non-compliance on quality competition as per international market, lack of diversification in crop production and post-harvest losses & quality assurance.