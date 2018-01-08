Horti expo in Lahore from Jan 13

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Spokesman of Agriculture department, Punjab has said that Department is organizing first Horti Expo 2018 in January 13 & 14 at Expo Centre, Johar Town, Lahore. It will be an ultimate opportunity for growers, processors and exporters to develop national as well as international linkages; and international stakeholders for development and export of Horticulture products in Pakistan. Spokesman further disclosed that this eve will be a commitment of the department to promote Pakistan as a land of investment and opportunities, for growth of horticulture trade in domestic and international markets and to initiate a collaborative dialogue between passionate minds that envision a prosperous future.