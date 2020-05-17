Horseracing set for resumption in Lahore on June 7

Lahore

The Lahore Race Club (LRC) has decided to resume horse-racing by staging Eid Cup at the Racecourse here on June 7, after nearly three months of suspension owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

A decision to this effect has been taken at a meeting of the LRC stewards chaired by chairman, Makhdum Syed Ahmad Mahmud here on Saturday.

The suspension was necessitated following the spread of the novel coronavirus on March 14, after the government called for a lockdown as a protective measure for the safety and the security of the people from the killer virus raging all over the world, overshadowing life itself and forcing everything to a grinding halt.

Racing would be restored on June 7, but the people would have to be more cautious and prudent to fully focus on complying with the measures to protect human health and keep social distance necessary under the LRC rules.

The LRC chairman, in a press release, has warned that nobody above 70 years of age except the LRC stewards will be allowed to enter the club premises.

Nobody without wearing protective face mask and gloves will be allowed. Prior to entering the club, everyone will have to undergo test for body temperature through thermal gun. Social distancing of two metres will be enforced strictly by following the marks on the ground, inside the club premises.—Agencies