Horse-traders levelling baseless allegations: Marriyum

Islamabad

Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage while talking to media persons outside Accountability Court here Monday said that known horse traders are leveling baseless allegations of horse trading against PML-N.

She questioned how Chaudhry Sarwar of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had secured 44 votes in Senate elections whereas PTI had only 30 seats in Punjab Assembly.

“Those who were trying to give lessons of morality and crying hoarse to end corruption from Pakistan used money to win elections”, MOS said.

She also asked Imran to investigate the winning of Senate seats by Pakistan Peoples’ Party from the Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and securing of 44 votes by Chaudhry Sarwar in Punjab.

Had Imran Khan taken any action so far against Ch Sarwar for his indulgence in horse-trading? At least Imran who relished tweeting on everything under the skies must upload a tweet or a statement on the issue, Marriyum added.

What transpired in KPK and Balochistan during Senate elections is known to everyone, she remarked. Can Imran divulge any action he has taken against Chaudhry Sarwar, who got 14 more votes than the PTI strength in the Punjab Provincial Assembly?

The minister said that time has come to purge the political system of such bad practices of horse trading and changing loyalties.