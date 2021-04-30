Hopes ECP will do justice in NA-249 by-poll issue

Shehbaz for war footings vaccination

PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif has demanded the government to start the process of vaccination against corona virus across the country on war footings.

He said this in a meeting with party MPs. He said that the government had endangered the collective life of the nation due to serious mismanagement in preventing the spread of Corona.

Shehbaz Sharif said that due to lack of a comprehensive strategy, the administrative and governmental system has been completely paralyzed and suspended.

The spread of this deadly virus could have been prevented if the vaccine had been delivered to the citizens in a timely manner.

He said that the management of hospitals was also in chaos. The absence of alternative arrangements and advance preparation is nowhere to be seen.

Even now, the government is not taking steps according to the situation. He directed the party leaders to take special care of the poor and needy in their respective constituencies.

Meanwhile, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif expressed his hope that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will fulfil all requirements of justice and transparency regarding NA-249 by-poll.

The PML-N expressed gratitude to people of the constituency and his party candidate Miftah Ismail for his struggle. Everyone has witnessed how the lead of PML-N was overtaken, he added.

The reaction came after Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) won the by-election in NA-249 Karachi West-II.

According to unofficial results of all 276 polling stations, PPP candidate Qadir Khan Mandokhel secured 16,156 votes while PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail got 15,473 votes to remain second.

Nazir Ahmed grabbed 11,126 votes and came third. Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal got 9,227 votes to remain fourth. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Amjad Afridi secured fifth position by obtaining 8,922 votes.