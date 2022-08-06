‘hopefully last’: Shoaib Akhtar undergoes knee surgery

Legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar is undergoing “hopefully last” knee surgery in Australia, and he has asked fans for a lot of prayers.

In a video message posted on his official Twitter account, Shoaib – the Rawalpindi Express – said that, so far, he has undergone five surgery, and this one (partial knee replacement) would be the last.

“But it’s all worth it”, Shoaib Akhtar said, adding that playing for Pakistan as a fast bowler was worth the pain he now has to face for the next few weeks.

“It will be an eight-hour partial knee replacing surgery and hopefully, I will come out right… and I am not so looking forward to it,” he said, asking people to pray for him.

