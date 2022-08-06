‘hopefully last’: Shoaib Akhtar undergoes knee surgery

Legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar is undergoing “hopefully last” knee surgery in Australia, and he has asked fans for a lot of prayers.

In a video message posted on his official Twitter account, Shoaib – the Rawalpindi Express – said that, so far, he has undergone five surgery, and this one (partial knee replacement) would be the last.

Surgery time need lots of prayers !! pic.twitter.com/wsy1btkZeN — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 6, 2022

“But it’s all worth it”, Shoaib Akhtar said, adding that playing for Pakistan as a fast bowler was worth the pain he now has to face for the next few weeks.

“It will be an eight-hour partial knee replacing surgery and hopefully, I will come out right… and I am not so looking forward to it,” he said, asking people to pray for him.

