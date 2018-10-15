Hope Pakistan, India agree on framework for strategic stability: president

ISLAMABAD : President Arif Alvi on Monday hoped that Pakistan and India will agree on a framework for strategic stability.

Addressing the international conference on Global Non-Proliferation Regime: Challenges and Response in Islamabad, the president said, “We hope that good sense will prevail and that both Pakistan and India will agree on the framework for strategic stability.”

However, the president regretted that “our postures for peace have been reciprocated with belligerence”,

“Strategic stability in South Asia is being threatened by the offensive posture and induction of lethal weapons by India,” he further said.

The president pointed out that discriminatory exemptions by certain countries for the supply of nuclear technology and supply of advanced military hardware to India has further complicated the regional security and undermined the credibility of the non-proliferation regime.

“Pakistan is committed to maintain strategic stability in the region and will continue to demonstrate restraint and responsibility,” he maintained.

“Nobody should doubt Pakistan’s capability to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty,” President Alvi asserted and urged the international community to take notice of the talk of surgical strikes and limited war. “Such a posture only tends to up the ante and proponents of such fantasies will bear the responsibility of any consequences,” he said.

President Alvi further said Pakistan has relentlessly pursued the objective of keeping South Asia free of nuclear weapons despite the fact that in 1974, detonation had taken place in the region.

“Our proposals for nuclear non-proliferation are well documented,” he said and added that the nuclear tests by India in 1998 ended any prospects for nuclear free zone in South Asia. “We were forced to respond to the nuclear tests to maintain the strategic balance in the region,” President Alvi stated.

Further, the president said, “Pakistan has not given up the pursuit of meaningful engagement with India for confidence building measures, avoidance of arms race and risk reduction.” He said that both the countries need to save on arms and spend on the welfare of poor people.

“Pakistan’s proposal for a strategic restraint regime encompassing conflict resolution and maintaining conventional balance can provide a good basis for regional peace and security,” the president added.

Regarding membership for the Nuclear Suppliers Group, the president said Pakistan has a strong case keeping in view its efforts and contributions to non- proliferation. “We will continue to support and participate in efforts to non-proliferation and nuclear security,” he further said.

Share on: WhatsApp