Hope Nasirul Mulk to play role in holding free, fair polls: JI

Lahore

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Senator Sirjaul Haq has welcomed the nomination of Mr. Justice (Retd) Nasirul Mulk as caretaker Prime Minister and expressed the hope that the caretaker Premier would ensure holding of fair, free and transparent elections.

Talking to various delegations which called on him at Mansoora on Monday, Sirajul Haq said that the forthcoming general elections would be a test for the masses as they could either change their own fate and the fate of the country through their vote or bring the plunderers to power once again.

He said that the old political players who had destroyed the country in every sphere, were reorganizing themselves in a bid deceive the masses with new banners and slogans but the general public recognized them very well and would not be deceived by them.

The JI chief said the foremost responsibility of the care taker Prime Minister was to hold elections in a free and fair atmosphere. He said if Justice (Retd) Nasirul Mulk was successful in discharging his duties in the best possible manner, the nation would be highly indebted to him. He said that different mafias had been in power in the country for the last seventy years.

He said it was the responsibility of the political parties not to provide shelter to these thugs and plunderers as this was the only way to weed out corruption from the homeland. Sirajul Haq said that the 2018 elections would be a contest between the tools of the international establishment, the liberals and secular elements and the religious forces striving for the Nizam e Mustafa.—INP