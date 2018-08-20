Hope for a good innings

The Prime Minister Imran Khan proved all political pundits and opponents wrong through his persistence and resilient struggle spanning over 22 years. Clad in a traditional but simple sherwani, he took oath as the 22nd Prime Minister of the country at a ceremony at the Presidency which also marked an end to decades of rotating leadership between the ousted PML-N and the PPP, punctuated by periods of military rule.

A galaxy of stars attended the simple yet impressive ceremony from different fields including social and political figures, services chiefs and prominent personalities of showbiz and the cricket. Novjat Singh Sidhu travelled all the way from India to attend the oath taking ceremony of his old cricket fellow. While the people were glued to the television screens to witness the historic occasion, the hall of Aiwan-i-Sadr was also filled to capacity which echoed with clapping as soon as Imran Khan along with the President stepped into the hall for oath taking, clearly indicating how much people love and admire Khan. All the faces there appeared to be convinced that the new prime minister has the will and capability to deliver on his promises of transforming the country into the one envisioned by our founding fathers. Imran Khan also enjoys respect and good reputation abroad especially for waging a war against corruption and raising the plight of common man. In the western world, he is a well-known figure and one expects that he will use his goodwill to improve image of the country as well as cementing trade and economic ties to steer the country out of current economic crisis and help it stand on its own feet.

Given the multifaceted challenges and that too of enormous nature, he has no option to fumble in the decision making process and along with his team has to take many important and decisive actions without wasting any time. Foremost amongst them is the economic crisis. Depleting foreign reserves have put the rupee under a great stress and the country has to arrange billion of dollars to pay off foreign liabilities during the current fiscal year. Whilst any bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) currently appears to be difficult due to tone and tenor currently adopted by the US, Khan-led government will have to consider the options of going to friendly countries such as Saudi Arabia and China to push up its foreign exchange reserves. These two countries have always helped Pakistan in difficult times and in current situation also they have already given assurances to help the country. Also suggested by Asad Umar, who is all set to take the reign of Ministry of Finance today, the country can also issue Diaspora bonds for overseas Pakistanis. The fact of matter is that expatriate Pakistanis greatly respect and adore Imran Khan, and an appeal from him to invest in these bonds as well as other sectors of economy will be a great relief to the new government to go ahead with the implementation of its one hundred day programme and the election manifesto.

The nation especially the youth have pinned great expectations with the new government vis-à-vis generation of new job opportunities and it will have to calmly and resolutely focus to give relief to the masses. This can be done by putting the house in order, introducing bold institutional reforms to check massive corruption, lethargy and resorting to strict austerity measures in all spheres of life beginning from the top. Speeding up work on special economic zones to be set up under the CPEC and enhancing the ratio of direct taxes as well as bolstering exports is the way forward to free the country from the debt trap and make the country sovereign economically which will also lead to bringing improvement in the social sector and living standards of the people. On the foreign policy front, the new government will have to engage meaningfully with Afghanistan to further improve bilateral relations. Efforts should be made to repair relations with the US and India. Certainly, problems are daunting but the way Imran has surmounted the challenges in the past both in the fields of cricket and politics with sheer determination, resolve and reached this far to become the country’s chief executive, we are confident that he will also come out victorious and that too strongly in this new innings, earning name for himself as well as the country.

