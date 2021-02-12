Hooliganism in IHC CJ reprimands police for inaction against real culprits

Staff Reporter

Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC), Athar Minallah reprimanded the police on Friday for not taking action against the lawyers involved in hooliganism in the high court, asking the police high-ups to submit a report by Saturday (today) on “who is trying to save the culprits”.

The chief justice said he wants the real culprits to be named, ordering the police to conduct an inquiry into the matter and nab those at fault.

“What is going on and who is doing all of this,” Justice Minallah asked the deputy commissioner and added, “Who is harassing other professional lawyers?”

Upon being told by the commissioner that he had come to know about the development this morning, the senior most judge enquired the senior superintendent of police (SSP) as to what is going on. “You are only harassing innocent people and not taking to task those who are responsible,” Justice Minallah told the police high-up. He went on to add that “[it seems] that you cannot apprehend those who were behind the ransacking.”

The IHC CJ then said, “This court won’t allow anyone to play any sort of game [in the name of taking action against the culprits.”

He ordered the police to conduct an inquiry into the matter and nab those at fault. “A country cannot function if there’s no rule of law,” he maintained.

“I want action against those who haven’t yet nabbed the real culprits,” Minallah said, reiterating that only five percent of the lawyers have given a bad name to the entire fraternity.

Earlier on Monday last, scores of lawyers barged into the Islamabad Judicial Complex in protest following the demolition of their chambers a day earlier by the Capital Development Authority (CDA). The protest turned violent as the angry lawyers smashed windows at the Chief Justice Block, chanting slogans outside IHC chief justice’s office. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah was reportedly stuck inside his office while the protest continued.

The protesting lawyers also chanted slogans against the IHC CJ, while several protesters also clashed with journalists trying to get footage of the incident.

A heavy contingent of police forces rushed to the high court’s building and closed entrance and exit routes. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat and DIG Operations Afzal also reached the spot. The entrances of the IHC were later closed and the lawyers and clerks were barred from entering.