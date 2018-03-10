Honouring an Icon: Beaconhouse remembers Asma Jahangir

Staff Reporter

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Beaconhouse announced the permanent Asma Jahangir Scholarship to be awarded annually to an exceptional A Level student who embodies some of the values and attributes of the late Asma Jahangir and is committed to making a difference in society.

This announcement was made by Mrs Nasreen Mahmud Kasuri, founder and chairperson of the Beaconhouse Group at a special memorial organized today at Beaconhouse Liberty Campus that celebrated the life of the legendary Asma Jahangir.

The memorial was attended by students, teachers, and educational leaders in addition to renowned social activists and close friends, family and colleagues of the late Ms Jahangir.

The event featured keynote speeches by lawyer Sulema Jehangir, daughter of Ms Jahangir, Ms Nazish Ataullah, former principal National College of Arts, Ms Khawar Mumtaz, chairperson of the National Commission on Status of Women, Ms Salima Hashmi, former Dean of the School of Visual Arts at BNU/former principal NCA and MrsNasreen Kasuri, founder and chairperson of Beaconhouse. Speakers shared anecdotes from Ms Jahangir’s remarkable life, highlighting the key influences in her formative years and explaining how she came to be the Asma Jahangir that the world knew. Speakers also spoke of Ms Jahangir’s unwavering commitment towards her family and friends.

Three exceptional students from Beaconhouse also shared their thoughts through prose and poetry on how Asma Jahangir’s struggle touched them at a deep, personal level.

Asma Jahangir was Pakistan’s most prominent human rights activist who died unexpectedly on February 11, 2018 at the age of 66. The news of Ms. Jahangir’s death shook the political, legal, social and media circles of Pakistan, as well as the youth who identified with her struggle. She along with her sister Hina were instrumental in forming the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan to fight for the underprivileged and underserved of society.