Honouring all dads

Father’s Day is a celebration honouring all fathers and celebrating fatherhood, paternal bonds and the influence of fathers in society. It is celebrated on the third Sunday in June. Father’s Day complements Mother’s Day, a celebration that honours mothers and motherhood, which is celebrated on the second Sunday in May every year. On Father’s Day, people buy gifts for their dads or take them out to dinner or for a movie. Father’s Day was first observed on July 5, 1908 by Dr Robert Webb of West Virginia at the Central Methodist Church of Fairmont in USA. Later, Mrs. Sonora Smart Dodd thought of having a similar celebration for her dad in 1909, while listening to a Mother’s Day sermon in church. Her father, Henry Jackson Smart, had raised her after her mother died young.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

Related