Honourable CJP

I humbly submit that beautiful and very high value Islamabad sectors G-6, G-7, F-12 and G-12 and a village in F-11 give the looks of Katchi Abadis. It seems that the Federal Government has only partial control even in the Capital City of Pakistan. A better planning and disposal of these sectors can fetch a large amount for the mega dams. I also submit that India has been producing electricity from run of the rivers in Occupied Kashmir without building Mega Dams. Why can’t we do the same at suitable sites down stream Tarbela Dam? In my opinion this can be done at affordable cost in a short time.

In fact a proper dam at Kala Bagh (named Quid-e-Azam/ Pakistan Dam) would be a project of great value for storage of water and production of electricity for all times to come. Enemies of our beloved country would never want to see this project started/completed. You may ask the leaders from all walks of life including Chief of Army Staff to seriously find a solution to start the construction of this project without wasting any more time before Pakistan becomes a very very thirsty country. The Dam when completed may be regulated by Pakistan Army.

In case the provinces do not agree to build a Mega Dam at Kala Bagh then this site may be utilized only for run of the river generation of electricity which will require a small reservoir. This project can be initiated along with Diameer Bhasha and Mohmand dams which should mainly store water. Production of electricity should be restricted to meet the requirements of local areas only at Diameer and Mohmand sites.

AIR VICE MARSHAL

M SALIMUDDIN (R)

Islamabad

