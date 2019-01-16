Honour killings in Pakistan

According to the Human Rights Watch Report 2018, violence against women, which includes rapes, honour killings, acid attacks and forced marriages, remains a serious problem in Pakistan. Another recent report by the HRCP divulges that in the last three years alone, 2,900 women have been killed in the name of honour. However, these figures are not credible completely because many cases go unreported.

In Pakistan, women especially girls, are being killed over suspicion of adultery, love marriage etc. One must quite quiver but the fact is that killing women in the name of honour is considered a way of restoring the reputation and honour of the family in the society.

In Islamic context, honour is being associated with women in positive way to build and protect women from shoddy situations as Islam, needless to say, gives them privilege vis-à-vis men. Surprisingly, there was also an era of Vedic in which women had considered and treated as goddess in the sub-continent, then what are the factors which led the condition of women worsen from master to slave?

SHARIF NUHAAQ BALOCH

Gujrat

Share on: WhatsApp