According to the Human Rights Watch Report 2018,violence against women and girls including rape, honour killings, acid attacks, domestic violence and forced marriages remains a serious problem in Pakistan. Another recent report by the HRCP divulges that in the last three years alone, 2,900 women have been killed in the name of honour. However, these figures are not credible completely because many incidents go unreported. In Pakistan killing women in the name of honour is considered a way of restoring the reputation and honour of the family in the society.

In Islamic context, honour is being associated with women in positive way to build and protect women from shoddy situations as Islam gives them prioritising position in contrast to men. Surprisingly there was also an era in which women were considered and treated as Goddess in sub-continent then what were the factors that led the condition of women worsen from master to slave. Cultural misinterpretation, male-chauvinism concept along treatment and wrong religious interpretation create a vacuum for women in sub-continent that built ‘patriarchy’ as the result.

Patriarchal social norms has led men to be a shepherd which bounds already suppressed women in four walls to save male’s honour. Honour killing, acid throwing and domestic violence are some tools to subjugate women and make them inferior to create fear for them. A question is why only women are relatively associated with honour and victims of honour killing? If man himself has exception towards honour is uncertain.

SHARIF NUHAAQ BALOCH

Gujrat

