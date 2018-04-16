Honour killing: Man shots grandmother, sister dead

Gujranwala

In what appeared to be honour killing, a man on Sunday shot dead his grandmother and sister in Gujranwala’s Qila Dedar Singh. According to police, the accused, identified as Sufyan, opened fired at his two sisters following a heated exchange at the house. One of the sisters died, while other was injured during the incident.

Sufyan’s paternal grandmother came forward to resolve the issue, but he fired bullets at her, killing her on the spot. The accused, later, fled the scene to avoid police arrest. The bodies of deceased, identified as Bushra bibi and Iqra, have been shifted to hospital for postmortem, while the injured girl is under treatment. Eyewitnesses told police that the case was of honour killing.

A case has been registered against the accused and raids are being conducted to arrest him. On Thursday, a woman was killed for ‘honour’ in Pind Dadan Khan district of Jhelum. According to media reports, Shagufta, a resident of Jalalpur Sharif wished to marry a man named Hussain and upon her family’s refusal to do so, Shagufta had run away to Hussain’s house.

Soon, the relatives of the lady promised to allow her to tie the knot out of her own choice, following which she returned home. However, the family members of lady betrayed her and strangled her to death, calling her attitude against their ‘honour’.—INP