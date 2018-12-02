Honour killing claims four lives

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

A married woman and her alleged paramour were shot dead by her husband over pretext of Karo-Kari (honour killing) at village Ali Abad Jillani marginalised area of Ghari Khairo taluka of Jacobabad district, in the vicinity of Dodapur Police Station, on Saturday.

According to police, suspect identified as Rahmatullah aka Shanghro Dasti by caste shot his wife identified as Ms Shamshad, of 30, and her alleged paramour identified as Muhammad Moosa alias Juman, of 22, dead on suspicion of having illicit relations with TT Pistol and fled from place of firing.

Following on the information, area police shifted the bodies to Jacobabad District Headquarters Hospital and handed over to their heirs after completing necessary medical legal formalities.

The deceased Juman was said to be inhabitant of same Mohalla where incident took place. Separately, a ruthless brother named Dost Muhammad Rind by caste gunned down his real sister identified as Rubina Rind, of 25, and her alleged paramour identified as Madad Ali Dharpali, of 30, on having extra material relations at Mohalla Dargah Masoom Shah, in the limits of Sadar Police Station, with TT Pistol and managed to escape from place of firing on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

